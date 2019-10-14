Is it time for The Carters to release some new music on us? The Sun details Jay-Z and Beyoncé are adding to their list of collaborative hits and have created a new visual for it that is described as “steamy.”

“It’s one of her most extravagant and expensive shoots,” an insider said to The Sun.

“It was mostly filmed in LA and has a highly choreographed routine and also a steamy, romantic scene. She is working with some new creatives and is ready to change things up.”

The last time the two joined forces on a track was earlier this year when Hov appeared on Mrs. Carter The Gift album, which was inspired by The Lion King. Last year, they joined forces for the On the Run II Tour, which brought in $253.5 million.