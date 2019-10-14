We’ve seen this episode before, but Kanye West plans to drop his long-awaited album later on October 25. West brought his entire Jesus Is King experience this past weekend to the nation’s capital.

Of course, everyone was ecstatic when the news drop. The weekend began with an 8 AM Sunday service at Howard University on Saturday morning. Following Sunday Service, fans were treated to the Jesus Is King experience at the George Washington University Lisner Auditorium. Attendees got the chance to listen to the album as well as views the Jesus Is King film. Previews of the film show scenes of West’s weekly Sunday Services. Phones were not allowed.

The initial release date was September 27. It was confirmed by his wife Kim Kardashian-West via a Twitter post last month. The date came and went with no album. These rare listening sessions have built a lot of anticipation. Since its indefinite delay, these rare listening sessions have kept fans on their toes. Whenever we get the album, is when we get the album. Hopefully this time Ye sticks to his word.