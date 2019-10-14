Kanye West hit Washington D.C. this past Saturday for another edition of his gospel themed Sunday Service performances. Beyond announcing the release of the album from October 25, Ye revealed that he is a “convert” to Christianity.

TMZ was on hand at the performance and captured Kanye West revealing that he does not see the performances as a source of entertainment, instead his aim is “to spread the gospel.”

“Excuse me if I mispronounce anything,” he added. “I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year.”

Complex has uncovered additional details of Kanye’s Christianity, after hearing his pastor Adam Tyson on the Pure Flix Podcast.

“Who’s gonna say that if they’re not meaning that they want Christ to be exalted in all that they do? [He told me], ‘From now on, all I want to do is serve Christ,” Tyson said. “I want every song that I sang, to have part of my testimony, to include the gospel, and to include the element of worship to our great God. That’s what I want to do.'”

