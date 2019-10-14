Top Quotes From Minister Louis Farrakhan from The Holy Day of Atonement

The Nation of Islam hosted its annual “Holy Day of Atonement” on Sunday, October 13th, and The National Representative to The Honorable Elijah Muhammad and The Nation of Islam, Minister Louis Farrakhan did not disappoint. The Holy man dropped jewels that not only inspired and uplifted his followers, but galvanized the community in such a way that man are still on a spiritual high.

Check out some of the most inspirational quotes from the day:

Many Christians may be shocked to see this first quote, but The Minister often talks about Christ and the principles that he taught while on earth.

The Minister addresses how “the wicked” seem to attack those who choose to do the right thing. Perhaps spotlighting those who have thrown rocks at him, or giving a basic spiritual principle to his followers, either way he spoke to the hearts of many with this one.

One of the most profound observances from The Minister is when he addressed the current state of world politics and war. Minister Farrakhan believes that war is brewing, and that the world has to be prepared for the impending conflict.

In addition to war talk, God is displeased with not only our country’s politics, but many of our social politics.

Another powerful move was the actual call for ecumenical atonement. He did not only address Muslims, but Christians and Jews also.

How can one prove that they are “real” Muslims, Christians or Jews? We have to do the work of the prophets and touch the people. The Minister beckoned the community to abandon their holy houses and go out to those in need on the streets.

Above all, The Minister addressed our need to have reverence for The Most High God.