NYPD Requests Casanova, Pop Smoke, Don Q, 22GZ, and Sheff G to be Removed from Inaugural Rolling Loud New York Festival

Rolling Loud came to New York last weekend for the first time. The Hip Hop police took what they felt were necessary precautions to ensure that it was a safe and enjoyable weeked.

The lineup includes Wu-Tang Clan, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, DMX, Fat Joe, Playboi Carti, YG, Gunna, Trippie Redd, DaBaby, Blueface, Sheck Wes, Juice WRLD, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Thug, Pusha T, Action Bronson, Denzel Curry, Megan Thee Stallion, Rico Nasty, Dave East, Saweetie, Melii, Jay Critch, Young M.A, Maliibu Miitch, $uicideboy$, Conway the Machine, Kemba, City Morgue, Anik Khan, Curren$y, Pardison Fontaine, Kash Doll, Smoke DZA, Wale, Desiigner, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Tjay, Lil Skies, Moneybag Yo, and many more.

The organizers said not to expect Lil Uzi Vert on Sunday, but they didn’t announce not to expect majority of the New York rappers on the bill.

Two Bees TV obtained documents from the NYPD intended for the listed acts banning them from the show they were all scheduled to perform at. Casanova, Pop Smoke, Don Q, Sheff G, and 22 GZ have all been removed from the lineup per NYPD request.

The reason stated in the document is they’re “affiliated with recent acts of violence citywide. The New York City Police Department believes if these individuals are allowed to perform, there will be a higher risk of violence.”

