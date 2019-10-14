Harvard University will honor Queen Latifah for her contributions to black history and culture.

Billboard reports Latifah will be awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal and six other recipients at a ceremony on October 22.

Additional honorees named by the Cambridge, Mass., school’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research include poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III, poet Rita Dove, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson, artist Kerry James Marshall and Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners.

The award is named after Du Bois who was the first Black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1985.

Next month, Queen Latifah will star as Ursula in a live performance of The Little Mermaid. The Little Mermaid Live! will air on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.