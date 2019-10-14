Earlier this summer, we reported on the possibility of a Recess live-action film in the works. While at the time it was only supported by a fundraiser on Indiegogo and a fan-made pitch video, the film is now finally being released in its entirety.

Revisit your childhood with Third Street, the unofficial live-action retelling of Disney’s classic ’90s cartoon series Recess:

As stated above, this film is in no way associated with The Walt Disney Company or the original series’ creators Paul Germain and Joe Ansolabehere. However, what it lacks on the official side it makes up for in sheer effort and creativity. The gang is literally all here, with fan-favorite characters like T.J. Detweiler, Vince LaSalle, Spinelli, Gretchen Grundler, Gus Griswald and good ol’ Mikey ‘all grow’d up’ as teenagers. The Ashleys are back as well, and even Randall and Miss Finster make appearances to make things official — well, unofficial but you get what we mean.

Watch the full Recess-inspired film Third Street above. Enjoy the nostalgia!