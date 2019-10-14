With female rappers currently reclaiming their place in the world of Hip-Hop, we definitely commend all the ladies with bars who are out here doing their thing. One in particular is Rubi Rose, a bad, beautiful and bossed-up femcee that’s encouraging all the baddies out there to bust it down on the dancefloor with her latest single “Hit Yo Dance.”

A follow-up to her last banger “Big Mouth”, which boasts over 1.3 million views on YouTube since it released last month, the new joint features Texas-bred rapper Yella Beezy and 16-year-old rapper NLE Choppa of “Shotta Flow” fame. The track is highlighted by an immediately recognizable sample of Birdman & Clipse’s 2002 hit “What Happened to That Boy,” which OG Parker and Hitmaka worked together to cook up, and each verse from the artists included does major justice to The Neptune’s classic production. With “Hit Yo Dance,” Rubi proves that she’s a shorty that definitely knows how to have fun in the booth but also can spit some serious fire at the same time. Let’s continue to keep these fresh flows, hard beats and braggadocios bars coming, ladies!

Listen to Rubi Rose’s new single “Hit Yo Dance” featuring Yella Beezy & NLE Choppa below: