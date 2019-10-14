Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has officially signed with the WWE, and his first match will come against none other than Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

The 37-year-old California native returned from a nearly three-year hiatus to headline UFC on ESPN 1 in February. He suffered a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou just 26 seconds into the first round. He has been removed from the UFC’s United States Anti-Doping Agency drug-testing pool and the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Cain first brushed with pro wrestling back in July ’18 during a guest training session at the WWE Performance Center. A little over one year later, Velasquez got the wrestling community talking after competing in a few impressive matches in AAA.

Velasquez made his WWE debut on the Oct. 4 debut of SmackDown on Fox by taking down Lesnar, landing some ground-and-pound and sending the WWE champion. Velasquez, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, and Lesnar have a history dating back to October 2010 when then-UFC champ Lesnar was dominated by Velasquez.

Daniel Cormier, who is a good friend of Velasquez, has sounded off on the former UFC star retiring from the sport to join WWE.

“I’m very happy for Cain and Michelle and the kids. But the biggest winner in this whole deal is the WWE Universe, they are in for a treat watching Cain perform. I’m excited to see the program between him and Brock. Congratulations to my brother. Exciting times.”

As Valasquez begins his second act, Cormier is correct. It’s a huge win for the WWE to add another credited former UFC heavyweight into their stable.