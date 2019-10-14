Tory Lanez highly-anticipated project Chixtape 5 finally has a release date.

“PROUD TO FINALLY ANNOUNCE …. CHIXTAPE 5 …… NOVEMBER 2019 !!!” The Toronto artist said. “It’s officially #ChixtapeSeason ❤️💔 GOTO CHIXTAPE.COM FOR THE “CHIXLIST” a playlist I personally curated of songs that inspired the SAMPLES & VIBE for #CHIXTAPE5 …LINK IN BIO!!! I NEED EVERYONE TO SHARE !!! ILL BE LOOKIN 👀”

The “Say It” singer has been relentlessly teasing this project for over a year. He exclusively told Two Bees TV that he is sampling songs from the early 2000’s and the lead single will be the “I’m Sprung” remix featuring T-Pain himself.

The Chixtape series started eight years ago when Tory was just 19 years old. Tory Lanez refers to the forthcoming project as a “magnificent piece.” He wrote on Instagram

THIS ISNT CHIXTAPE 1.2.3 or 4 .. I’ve listened to y’all complain for years “why can’t CHIXTAPE be on Apple or Spotify etc.?! “ and it’s because CLEARING IT WOULD HAVE BEEN A BXTCH … that being said . This time it’s CLEARED . and not only is it cleared . But it’s also the RETURN OF #RNBTory .. and that’s nothing to be toyed around with . It had to be calculated and done right .THIS IS THE BEST CHIXTAPE I HAVE EVER MADE . And when u hear it you will understand the work , passion and love that I put into every vocal , every beat , every SURPRISE

Are you ready for Chixtape 5?