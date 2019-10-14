Almost 18 years after Denzel Washington delivered such a career-changing performance, there are reports of the development of a Training Day prequel.

Nick Yarborough is a talented screenwriter who was hired by Warner Bros. for the next installment. Early details suggest that this new project will explore the life of Washington’s character ten years before the original film took place. The film’s setting will be Los Angeles during the early ’90s around the time of Rodney King’s infamous police brutality case.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film won an Oscar after its release and fans have been wanting more since. In 2017 there was a television series based on the movie, but it only lasted one season. Now three years after that, it looks like another Training Day movie is coming to the big screen but there’s no word of involvement from Washington.