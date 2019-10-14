Wale just dropped his sixth album Wow… That’s Crazy and is currently putting together a tour to support the album. The DMV rapper tweeted that he will announce the tour titled after his new album after his October 28 show in Seattle.

Announcing “wow… that’s crazy “ tour after Seattle show . Boom! — Wale (@Wale) October 13, 2019

The Seattle show is the last scheduled date on the “On Chill” rapper’s Everything is Fine Tour that kicked off late last month. His new album is the first he’s dropped since leaving Atlantic Records and joining Warner Bros. The album features Ari Lennox, Bryson Tiller, 6lack, Megan Thee Stallion and many more.

Hits Daily Double currently projects Wale’s album to sell between 23,000 and 27,000 in its first week with 1,000 in pure album sales.