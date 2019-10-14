Will Smith is out promoting his upcoming film, Gemini Man, and during his visit on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert he gave advice to his younger self.

“There’s a certain naiveté to youth that is powerful, right? When you don’t know something. Like, not knowing can be a real power ’cause… you’re aggressive,” Will explained. “So, I feel like I would ask my young self for advice.”

He also revealed that he would tell his younger self to turn down Wild Wild West for a more iconic role that was offered to him. “I just thought of something I would tell myself. I would go, ‘Hey man, don’t do Wild Wild West.’ I would say, ‘Dude, do Neo! Do Neo!’ ‘Cause I got offered The Matrix.”

Aside from sharing his regrets, he also explained how he needs advice from his younger self. So young Will was wildly courageous to the level of foolishness,” he explained. “But I would want to ask my younger self about the source of that courage because I’ve actually lost touch with that source. I have to manipulate it a little bit more than I used to.”