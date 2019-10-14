Developments on the new Batman film have been filled with a few rather interesting casting announcements, including WestWorld‘s Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Jonah Hill as either The Riddler or The Penguin and most notably Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame in the titular role as Batman. Now, another big character role has officially been filled with news that Zoë Kravitz has landed the part as foxy feline antihero Catwoman.

Variety broke the exclusive earlier today, making the Big Little Lies star Matt Reeves’ latest big-name casting in this highly-anticipated superhero flick.

Here’s what is known so far about the pre-production stage of The Batman, via Variety:

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics pic is expected to start this summer. No official start date has been set, although insiders tell Variety that filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

Past major actresses to take on the coveted role of Catwoman include Anne Hathaway (The Dark Knight Rises) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns), but Zoë’s rendition will fall more in line with how Eartha Kitt serenaded in the classic ‘1960s Batman series and Halle Berry in the character’s campy sole standalone live-action film from 2004. For the culture’s sake and for the fact that we spot a slight resemblance to both of her “fore-feline” sisters, we’re hoping Zoë follows proudly in their paw prints — err, we mean footsteps!

How do you feel about Zoë Kravitz being casted as Catwoman in DC Universe’s upcoming The Batman film? Sound off over on our Twitter and Facebook!