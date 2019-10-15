Today marks the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and what better way to celebrate than getting fresh with some new footwear. Thankfully, the adidas SPEEDFACTORY has teamed up with Foot Locker’s new Greenhouse sneaker incubator program to release a limited edition set of AM4 colorways designed by three creatives representing Latinx culture.

The shoes were designed by M. Tony Peralta of The Peralta Project, conceptual artist Lucia Hierro and Bryan Avila who many may know as The Producer BDB. All three creatives have their own specific style, with Dominican-bred Peralta paying tribute to the Lechones of Carnival in Santiago where his mother was born, Hierro who’s also of Dominican heritage opting for a traditional dish of platanos as inspo and finally Avila representing for his Mexican roots with a design inspired by the blue agaves that famously only grow in Jalisco, Mexico.

Shop the limited edition adidas SPEEDFACTORY AM4 colorways inspired by Hispanic Heritage Month right now exclusively through the Foot Locker Greenhouse app. More pics of all three designs below: