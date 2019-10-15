Fort Worth police officer, Aaron Dean has been charged with the murder of Atatiana Jefferson and his bail was set to $200,000.

BREAKING: Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been booked into jail for murder. — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) October 14, 2019

Dean gunned down 28-year-old Jefferson through her bedroom window while responding to a neighbor who requested that the department perform a welfare check. During the time of the shooting, the victim was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew.

Atatiana Jefferson moved to another city to take care of her ailing mother. The 28-year-old was playing video games with her nephew. But in the seconds leading up to Jefferson's death, a police officer shot into her bedroom, killing her near her nephew. https://t.co/PDUHfHbCRf — CNN (@CNN) October 14, 2019

Dean resigned on Monday before being terminated or answering any questions, but his records will indicate that he was dishonorably discharged. Police Chief Ed Kraus added that Dean has not been cooperative with the investigation, but it will continue to be underway as though he’s still an officer.

During a press conference, Kraus stated that the FBI has been contacted in regards to a possible civil rights investigation, on top of the criminal investigation. “Nobody looked at that video and said there was any doubt that this officer acted inappropriately,” Krause said in reference to body cam footage from the shooting.

Additionally, The New York Times reports that Kraus expressed his regrets for the police department releasing a photo of a firearm beneath the window of Jefferson’s bedroom. Krause declined to comment if the victim was holding it or if Dean saw it before shooting, but the family’s attorney argued that she was licensed to carry.

“We’re homeowners in the state of Texas,” Krause said. “I can’t imagine most of us — if we thought we had somebody outside our house that shouldn’t be and we had access to a firearm — that we wouldn’t act very similarly to how she acted.”

Aaron Dean joined the force in April 2018.