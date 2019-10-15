A police interrogation company fired off a lawsuit against Ava DuVernay and Netflix for a scene in the critically-acclaimed miniseries, When They See Us, based on the infamous Central Park Five case.
John E. Reid & Associates is known for their controversial “Reid Technique” that critics say produce false confessions. The lawsuit filed on Monday states the series doesn’t inform viewers about the illegal practices portrayed in the series, like withholding bathroom breaks or interrogation without parental supervision, for example.
“Defendants intended to incite an audience reaction against Reid for what occurred in the Central Park Jogger Case and for the coercive interrogation tactics that continue to be used today,” the lawsuit states, according to Variety. “Defendants published the statements in ‘When They See Us’ in an effort to cause a condemnation of the Reid Technique.”