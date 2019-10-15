The nominees for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame are in and more than half of the acts are first-time nominees.

The Notorious B.I.G and Whitney Houston are among the first-time nominees alongside Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, Soundgarden, T. Rex, and Thin Lizzy. Returning nominees are Depeche Mode (two previous noms), Judas Priest (nominated for Class of 2018), Kraftwerk (nominated five previous times), MC5 (nominated four times before), Nine Inch Nails (nominated two times before), Rufus featuring Chaka Khan (three previous noms) and Todd Rundgren (nominated for Class of 2019).

Following the induction ceremony that took place in Brooklyn this year, the RRHOF will return to Cleveland, Ohio for its 35th annual ceremony in May 2020.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class is selected by an international body of 1,000 people, however, fans can impact the vote. Starting today, October 15th until January 10, 2020, fans can go online on RockHall.com to cast a vote.

Arguably one of the best rappers in Hip Hop history, if inducted, Biggie Smalls would only be the second solo Hip Hop act to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after Tupac Shakur (2017).