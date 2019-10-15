The Latin Grammy Awards will celebrate their 20th anniversary with their show on November 14. The awards ceremony started in 2000 and was the first bilingual TV show to air on a primetime network.

Billboard spoke with academy president/CEO Gabriel Abaroa Jr. who spoke about the work necessary to ensure the success of the show for two decades.

“We have learned that with planning and analysis, everything is possible,” Abaroa Jr. said. “And we have learned from the tremendous respect and care they give to their brand, but they have learned to not be so careful. You have to take risks, otherwise the process holds you back, and music doesn’t wait.

“For example, a few years ago, we realized that having five nominations for [the main categories] resulted in the same names. We opened it up to 10, and it was a fabulous opportunity to bring in more artists.”

The 20th year of the Latin Grammys is led by Alejandro Sanz with a whopping eight nominations, followed by Rosalia at five and Fonseca at four.

You can read the full details of the conversation detailing the growth of the Latin Grammys here and check out the full list of nominees for the show here.

The Latin Grammy Awards will air on November 14, 2019.