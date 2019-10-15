The Latin Recording Academy announced the 2019 class of their Leading Ladies of Entertainment. The honorees are recognized by their professional and socially conscious efforts within the arts and entertainment while inspiring the women leaders that will follow them.

This year’s inductees include Maria Elisa Ayerbe, audio engineer and producer; Lila Downs, Latin GRAMMY/GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter and social activist; Luana Pagani, music executive, President & Partner, Seitrack US; Dayanara Torres, actress, model, author, and former Miss Universe; and Elsa Yep, CFO/Executive Vice President of Operations, Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula.

“It brings me much joy and pride to celebrate these passionate, courageous, and bold women during our annual Leading Ladies of Entertainment event,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., Latin Recording Academy President/CEO in a statement. “Through this exclusive platform, which continues to expand internationally, we aim to promote role models as living example for the next generation of young women who dream of a career in the arts, entertainment, or any other field they might want to pursue.”

The ladies will be honored at Latin GRAMMY week in Las Vegas at a private celebration on November 12.