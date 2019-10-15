Fresh off the heels of her dazzling BET Hip Hop Awards performance, Lil Kim stopped by Genius to talk about an array of topics on their For the Record series.

Rob Markman and the QB spoke about her legacy, collaborating with the City Girls, and most interestingly, they weighed in on Jermaine Dupri’s controversial comments about the current state of female rap.

If you recall, JD claims there’s no variety in female rap and there’s an overwhelming amount of “stripper rap.”

One of the pioneers of the current state of female rap has commented. “I think today’s music in fun […]. Sometimes, you don’t want to have to think too hard. You want to just vibe. And so, I like what’s going on.” Lil Kim said. “I don’t think that Jermaine Dupri meant no harm. I think he was basically saying I love y’all sexy women talking that sexy stripper talk, but I wanna also hear women spitting hardcore rap. I think he just said it wrong maybe.”

