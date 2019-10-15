Pharrell has announced the return of the Something in the Water that will be held in Virginia Beach from April 20 through the 26, 2020. This year was one for the books while he brought out special guests who include Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and more.

From April 20 through the 23, there will be an expansion by bringing some brighter minds of the culinary, technology, environmental, health and wellness, media and more. Then from April 24 to the 26, he will announce the performers who will continue to bring that energy of the showing. The tickets will be on sale for Virginia residents only through LiveNation on Saturday, October 19 from 12 PM to 5 PM EST, online or at the Amphitheater. More updates on the festival coming soon so make sure to check back on somethinginthewater.com.