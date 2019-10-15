Thousands of people woke up to an extra Monday-ish Monday when they realized that something wasn’t quite right with Snapchat.

The popular social media app reportedly went down for over an hour on Monday morning at approximately 8 a.m. PST (11 a.m. EST). At least 18,000 users throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe reported the outage on DownDetector, noting that they were unable to send snaps, receive snaps, or refresh their feeds.

The hashtag #snapchatdown trended on Monday as frustrate users turned to Twitter to vent and to make sure that it wasn’t just their device or account. Many users reported getting a “failed to send” or “tap to retry” message.

About two hours after the issues started, Snapchat Support took to Twitter with the following message: “The issue has been resolved. If you’re still having trouble, please let us know!”

The outage is just the latest in a string of outages to affect the app. Snapchat went offline for hours on Wednesday, October 9 and users have reported outages every day in October so far.

Snapchat is not alone with its outage issues. Both Snapchat and Instagram also experienced major outages in September while Reddit went down for nearly two hours in September, and desktop users also experienced outage issues this past July.

On Sunday, October 13, Fortnite experienced a massive blackout for over five hours, leaving many users panicked, frustrated, and angry.

So far, Snapchat has not publicly addressed the outage issue or provided a reason as to what caused it.