Summer Walker has broken the record for the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album created by a woman.

Billboard states that she had her first huge week as the No. 2 album in the country with over 134,000 equivalent album units earned.

Walker’s Over It bested Beyonce’s LEMONADE album by earning 154.7 million on-demand audio streams in comparison to the Queen’s 115.2 million. On the album, you have seen familiar tracks like “Girls Need Love” remix that features Drake and also a new favorite from the fans, as a sample from Usher’s “U Make Me Wanna” for “Come Thru,” which also brings the R&B legend in for a feature.

Before Summer Walker was “Over It,” she had released her The First and Last Tour dates that will start on October 20 in London overseas, as when it will end, on December 22 in her hometown Atlanta, Georgia with Melii.