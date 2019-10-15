Travis Scott’s “Highest in the Room” Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Travis Scott’s star power is radiating. The Houston native dropped his “Highest in the Room” single last week and it will debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

“Highest in the Room” is the first song from the Astroworld rapper to open up at the top of the chart mountain. The song is also No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart at 59 million streams and No. 2 on the Digital Sales Chart at 51,000. The new release moves Lizzo and “Truth Hurts” from a run at the top that went six weeks long.

If fans are looking for the single to sprout the Astroworld follow-up, don’t look too hard. Scott revealed that he is not rushing out an album when he recently spoke with Zane Lowe. With a single performing like this, why would he?

Aside from dominating Billboard charts, Travis Scott also took over the sneaker game this past weekend as his Retro 6 “Cactus Jack” was released by Jordan Brand, selling out instantly.

If you have yet to hear “Highest in the Room,” stream it below.