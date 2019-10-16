A$AP Rocky Reveals That He Has Been A Sex Addict Since He Was A Teenager

A$AP Rocky Reveals That He Has Been A Sex Addict Since He Was A Teenager

Fans know A$AP for being a dope rapper, a fashion plate and an ambassador for all things Harlem. But few knew that he has been carrying around a dirty little secret about his sex life. Rocky is a sex addict.

During an interview with Angie Martinez on her hit WEtv show, Untold Stories of Hip-Hop , he confessed this interesting tidbit about his his sex life. However, like many addicts, he doesn’t seem to want help.

He shares with the famous rap radio insider that he figured out that he can’t remember not being ravished by this insatiable urge to get it popping.

“I was always a sex addict,” A$AP says to Martinez who ventured to ask how has this been a thing for him. “Like probably junior high. Yeah like I was horny. I didn’t even have no sperm in my testicles, yet but I was literally just horny.”

Drugs and Rap/Rock & Roll feeds his erotic habits, as he has shared in the past about the countless orgies he has participated in with other artists. But before the money came, he still was participating in sex parties. He tells Martinez that at the age of 13 he experienced his first orgy. There were five girls and 10 other guys on the rooftop of an apartment building. Depending on what circles you run in, that is called a gang bang, but tomāto… tomato.

Rocky states flatly. “I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking on.”