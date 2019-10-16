Tyga keeps proving why he really had the greatest comeback of 2019 as we learned on Wednesday that the former Young Money artist has inked a multi-million dollar deal with Columbia Records.

Following his fallout with Cash Money/Universal, Tyga took the independent route and dropped hit records like “Taste” featuring Offset and “Dip” featuring Nicki Minaj. He’s independent success grabbed Columbia’s attention and now the rapper is signing a deal with a better knowledge of the game.

“The independent thing taught me a lot. It’s like I already know the ropes,” Tyga told Variety. Tyga is hoping to take what he learned from the solo grind and do it on a larger scale with the multi-million dollar backing of Columbia.

Had it not been for Tyga’s hunger, the collapse of his relationship with Cash Money could’ve been the end for the “Make it Nasty” rapper. Tyga once claimed on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that he had never received a check from Young Money.

Instead of continuing what would’ve been a long legal fight to get what he felt he was owed, Tyga just asked for his freedom from the label and it turned out to be a good decision. Throughout his Young Money issues, Tyga has maintained a strong relationship with his former boss, Lil Wayne, who he paid homage to in his video for “Lightskin Lil Wayne.”

We’ll be following updates on Tyga’s new label situation including a future album and tour dates.