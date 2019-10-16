Dave East has been having a great year flexing his acting chops as Method Man in the Hulu series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga. But unfortunately, he had very minor legal troubles.

The Harlem rapper got into an altercation with two women and bottles were thrown. The women accused Dave of putting hands on them, but he said they were the ones throwing bottles and we finally got a little more insight about that night.

He did an interview with The Morning Hustle with Lore’l and denied that there was even a threesome. He said things went left when he confronted the women for trying on his jewelry.

“We upstairs but we just chillin’ in the little lounge part of the room. My man had the speaker, we smokin’, just kickin’ it. Two of the chicks were like, ‘Can we use the bathroom?.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, go ‘head use the bathroom.’ But my jewelry was in there,” he explained. He said that he saw one of the girls trying on a piece of jewelry with his daughter’s initials and then he pressed them. They caught an attitude and asked them to get out. “Shorty threw three bottles. Cut my arm, my leg, all that. She done already dialed 911 in the bathroom. Got the phone on speaker phone. Cops hearin’ all of that, I’m screamin’.”

Authorities ended up taking in Dave East and the women and citing them for battery.

Peep the conversation below: