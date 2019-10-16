Felicity Huffman has turned herself in to begin her 14-day sentence for her role in the college bribery scandal.

Huffman pleaded guilty to pay $15,000 to a fake charity to assist in moving her daughter’s SATs score. She will begin her sentence in the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”

TMZ details, in addition to the 14-day sentence, Huffman will pay a $30,000 fine, have one year of court supervision and 250 hours of community service.