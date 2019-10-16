Eliza Seraphin has been outing Future for neglecting her child that he allegedly fathered. But the rapper insists that the kid is not his.

The Atlanta rapper took Eliza to court with the intention to issue a gag order so that she can stop defaming him on social media.

They recently had a back and forth on Instagram after she gave her daughter his last name. Fellow Atlanta rapper, Big Bank DTE, previewed a clip of Hendrxx in the studio cooking up some heat. In the preview, he crooned, “I don’t know her name but she had my child.”

The Blast obtained documents that state Future filed a motion to dismiss Seraphin’s case on the grounds that she committed “fraud upon the court.”

The case is ongoing.