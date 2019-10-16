The Los Angeles Rams have acquired cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a fourth-round selection in 2021, the team announced Tuesday.

It’s happening: Former Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey is being traded to the LA Rams for two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2019

The deal ends a standoff between Ramsey and the Jaguars that reached ahead this season when the two-time Pro Bowl selection requested a trade after a 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 2. Ramsey and coach Doug Marrone had a heated confrontation on the sideline, and he later said on Uninterrupted’s “17 Weeks” podcast that he had an upsetting discussion with Jacksonville management in which “some disrespectful things were said on their end.”

Ramsey missed his third straight game for the Jaguars on Sunday as they fell 13-6 to the New Orleans Saints.

Ramsey is a two-time Pro Bowler and appeared in all 16 games his first three years in the league after the Jaguars selected him 5th overall in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The move completes the reshaping of the Rams’ secondary after the team traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Fellow starting cornerback Aqib Talib was also placed on injured reserve with a rib injury.

At 3-3, Los Angeles is looking to push its way back into contention in the NFC after dropping its last three games and falling behind the Seattle Seahawks (5-1) and San Francisco 49ers (5-0) in their division.

Ramsey has one year remaining on his contract. If Ramsey is looking to get paid, he will definitely have to ball out for the remainder of the season to insure that happens.