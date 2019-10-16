Keke Wyatt is carrying her tenth child!

The singer happily announced the news on Monday. “My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!”

“We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family,” she continued, before revealing that she’s launching a YouTube series documenting her life titled, The Keke Show.

“You will see me balancing wife, mommy and artist!!! Trust me… it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars,” Wyatt concluded the post.

The announcement was accompanied by a slide show of pictures of her maternity shoot. She looks beautiful in the first slide as she lays in a rose petal-filled bathtub cradling her baby bump in a black lace jumpsuit. In the other shot, she’s seated while cradling her bump in a blue sequin dress. She struck a pose in the last slide in a pink dress. It almost looks like the cover art.

The 37-year-old revealed that this is her husband’s, Zackariah David, first child. They’re happy, so we’re excited! Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents.