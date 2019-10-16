Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige just received a well-deserved raise.

Feige has been named chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, Variety reports, putting him in a position to oversee Marvel Television, Marvel Animation, and Marvel Comics.

Feige will hold the role in addition to serving as president of Marvel Studios. As a part of the restructuring, Marvel Television — the division behind Marvel’s Netflix and Hulu shows, as well as Agents of SHIELD, Legion, and The Gifted — and Marvel Family Entertainment will move under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

BREAKING: @MarvelStudios president Kevin Feige has reportedly been given the title of Chief Creative Officer of @Marvel! https://t.co/c2RHb71xxM pic.twitter.com/Vc7iIckVem — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) October 15, 2019

Deadline reports that Feige’s new position will see all creative executives reporting to him; Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley will report to Feige on all publishing creative and editorial endeavors, and also continue to oversee publishing operations, sales, creative services, games, licensing and events, where he’ll still be reporting to Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter. Joe Quesada will still report to Buckley in his role as EVP and creative director for Marvel Entertainment. Feige will continue to report to Walt Disney Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn and Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

Disney seems confident that the same vision that made Feige the ideal person to craft the MCU will continue to help make the fictional universe even more interesting in the future. Let’s hope that Feige’s got a plan to prove that’s very much the case.