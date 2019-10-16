Mike Devoe and the Chopstars bring the Houston sound to Capricorn Reborn. Houston has continued to keep its influence on Hip-Hop. Young stars such as Megan Thee Stallion and Maxo Kream are now leading the wave for artists from H-town. With OVO Sound’s OG Roc C, Mike Devoe shows his potential to be in the same conversation as Meg and Maxxo with the release of Capricorn Reborn. His name begins with an M as well so he’s already halfway there.

Capricorn Reborn features Houston’s own Duece Marly, Hundozo and Frank Nitti 730, with production from The infamous Chopstars. The seven-track project is a dive into the Chopstars signature sound that Houston artists were raised on, including Mike Devoe himself.

Devoe began rapping in 2007 after meeting Marly, Nitti 730 and Chopstars own, DJ Candlesticks. It was not long before his music would eventually catch the attention of the legendary Ron C. Now Devoe and OG Roc C are frequent collaborators and he is under a management deal with the OVO Sound DJ.

Ron C co-founded Swishahouse Records back in 1997. The independent label ignited the careers of Mike Jones, Chamillionaire, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug. In addition to being an on-air DJ for KQBT 93.7 The Beat, he is the founder and owner ChopNotSlop Radio. The station is dedicated to Houston legend DJ Screw. Capricorn Reborn is available now on all streaming platforms.