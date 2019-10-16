Nipsey Hussle’s family filed to get full custody of the rapper’s daughter with Tanisha Foster, Emani Asghedom, and it looks like the court came to a decision.

The rapper’s immediate family members including his siblings, Samantha Smith, Sam Asghedom, and his mother, Angelique Smith, has been appointed as the 11-year-old’s legal guardians.

TMZ reports that the court states his family provided sufficient evidence to prove their petition that Foster was an unfit parent.

Additionally, Lauren London got the approval to manage her 3-year-old son’s, Kross, finances who is reported to inherit $1 million from his guardian angel. This was never an issue between Nipsey Hussle’s family, but it’s good to know that his son would be set up for life.