If you were a fan in China looking to enjoy the Rolling Loud experience when it went to Hong Kong, unfortunately, it has been canceled. Pollstar reveals the festival that was set for October 19-20 has been called off due to security concerns.

“After consulting with security experts, it has been determined that it is not possible to organize the upcoming Rolling Loud Hong Kong edition as we had hoped without endangering the safety and well-being of our fans, artists, and staff,” a statement said. “While we regret having to cancel the festival, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly and we look forward to bringing the Rolling Loud festival experience to Hong Kong in the future to celebrate the city’s rich culture and buzzing hip-hop music scene.”

the festival was headlined by Migos, Wiz Khalifa, and Playboy Cardi. Refunds can be received for purchasers.

The city of Hong Kong is currently the hub of violent protests in China. You may have heard about the protests after a statement from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey made a statement in support of the protestors. In response, the nation of China began to limit the NBA’s presence in the nation during the preseason.