Things are not looking up for R. Kelly. He’s been denied several bail requests and has limited visitation rights. It was reported that he was big mad because he couldn’t see both of his girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, at the same time.

But it looks like the Pied Piper got a helping hand by a random Texas inmate who wrote a judge stating there are people in the system ”who are out to get him.”

William P. ”Bill” Clements Unit in Amarillo, Texas accused jail staff members are ”being paid to commit federal crimes. Violating civil rights of R Kelly.” He even asked for a copy of the disgraced singer’s case to strengthen his argument.

R. Kelly also reportedly claimed to be sexually victimized. However, the judge denied the claims third parties can’t file complaints on behalf of the accused.

The judge declared ”there is no provision in the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure or intervention by a third party in a criminal proceeding.[…] Moreover, the motion is largely illegible. Therefore, there is no basis upon which to grant this motion, and it is denied.”