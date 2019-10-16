Teyana Taylor Says She is Dropping Her New Album December 6

Teyana Taylor lowkey dropped a bombshell on Twitter Tuesday declaring she’s dropping her new album on December 6. Taylor dropped this news responding to a fan’s meme about a lack of new music from the G.O.O.D. Music artist.

😩😩😩😂😂😂😂😂 fuck you ahkayyy?!!! Lol my album dropping dec.6th! I promise 🙄😂😂😂😂😂😂🙌🏾 https://t.co/32kVg1y4u4 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) October 15, 2019

Teyana Taylor’s latest single “How You Want It” featuring King Combs charted on Billboard peaking at #28 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts. The “Rose in Harlem” performer is also still riding the wave of her album, K.T.S.E., a long-awaited project entirely produced by Kanye West.

Taylor also teased a collab in the works with Kehlani that is expected to be on the currently untitled album. Taylor told fans on social media that they’re shooting a video for the track on Friday.