Anyone who’s seen a Travis Scott show knows he goes full Rock and Roll when he performs. Well, it seems the Astroworld rapper might need to get surgery after dislocating his knee at Rolling Loud this week.

TMZ reported that Travis was hurting during his performance of “Butterfly Effect” only to find out later that his knee had been dislocated. Surgery is not definite at this point, but should he need to have surgery, it could affect tour dates in the near future.

Footage of Travis attempting to avoid putting weight on his right leg was posted on YouTube following the event.

Travis Scott’s latest single “Highest in the Room” recently debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, more reason for the rapper to want to stay on the road.