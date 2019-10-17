Anderson .Paak is set to collaborate with Modelo and iHeartMedia for three shows to benefit refugees, immigrants and Americans in need this November. The shows will support the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

“As someone who’s struggled, who not too long ago had no job or place to call home, I know the importance of being given a fighting chance,” .Paak said in a press release. “Music was my fighting chance. Now, I’m thankful to team up with Modelo to give those in need a shot at proving what they’re made of.”

Billboard reports the run of shows, dubbed The Modelo Fighting Change Concert Series will be in San Francisco (Nov 13), Atlanta (Nov 15), and New York City (Nov 17). The funds will support the IRC and programs that span health, education and economic development.

“The International Rescue Committee is at work in some of the toughest places on earth, providing lifesaving aid to those affected by crisis and conflict,” said Lauren Gray, senior director of global corporate partnerships at the IRC. “Everyone deserves a safe place to live, a job and education for their kids, and the opportunity to reach their full potential. Through these concerts, Modelo, Anderson and his fans will help the IRC deliver comprehensive and critical resources to refugees and vulnerable families in the U.S. and across the globe.”

Tickets are available now at ModeloUSA.com/FightingChanceConcert, and to enter for a chance to win a VIP trip to the New York show visit iHeartRadio.com/Modelo.