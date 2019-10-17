The best way to show you’re truly sorry is by changing , they say. But in actress Gina Rodriguez’s case, she’s hoping a social media press release will do the talking.

The Miss Bala star took to Instagram once again Tuesday night to address a video she posted earlier that day where, while singing along to the Fugees’ “Ready or Not,” Rodriguez said the n-word.

Originally, Rodriguez delivered a passive-aggressive “apology” via her Instagram Stories. “I’m sorry if I offended anyone by singing along to the Fugees, to a song I love, that I grew up on—I love Lauryn Hill—and uhm, I really am sorry if I offended you,” Rodriguez said. Apparently Rodriguez learned her lesson rather quickly and after

backlash she delivered part two of her apology which was a lot more remorseful: “The word I sang, carries with it a legacy of hurt and pain that I cannot even imagine,” she wrote in her Notes app statement. “Whatever consequences I face for my action today, none will be more hurtful than the personal remorse I feel. I feel so deeply protective and responsible to the community of color, but I have let this community down,” she added. “I have some serious learning and growing to do and I am so deeply sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Rodriguez’s remarks on race—specifically, inaccurate and anti-black comments have caused backlash before , Because of that her lack of self-awareness, mixed with a complete and unwavering commitment to playing the victim, is bordering on hilarious.

It is quite ironic that Rodriguez considers herself an advocate for women in Hollywood, specifically women of color. Rodriguez has offended and gaslighted black people on various occasions and it would serve her right to be clear about that in her apology.