83 Babies and Rich Forever Music rapper Lil Tony has been charged with the murder of a 9-year-old boy.

ABC 11 reports the rapper, born Antonio Davenport, was charged at the Durham County Jail in North Carolina, accused of fatally shooting Z’Yon Person and another unnamed 8-year-old child in a drive-by shooting.

The rapper is facing charges that include first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and more.

“The arrest is the result of relentless hard work by members of the Durham Police Department with assistance from the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force,” Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis added. “Our officers and investigators, with support from concerned and engaged community members, will continue the fight against gun violence in our city.”

“I hear a horn and when the horn beeped I looked around,” Z’Yon’s aunt Danyell Ragland explained following the shooting in August. “I’m getting ready to turn and…I hear gunshots but I didn’t know they were shooting at me. … They’re going to pay. They’re going to rot in hell for what they did.”