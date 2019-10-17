LisaRaye Wants All the Smoke With Nicole Murphy: ‘Tell Me That in My Face’

LisaRaye McCoy was not at all impressed with Nicole Murphy’s appearance on the Wendy Show.

Murphy seemed to add insult to injury during the sit down by not fully taking accountability for lip locking with a married man. But what has the Players Club’s actress feathers in a ruffle is that Murphy added that she didn’t break up her marriage. Lisa accused the model of playing “on words” because she never said Murphy broke up her marriage.

“She messed around with my husband,” LisaRaye told TMZ in July. But she doubled down on her comments while on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show Tuesday morning.

For those mofos that still want to talk mess, hence Nicole Murphy, I had to get certain folks together when they say that I’m lying about certain things I’ve got receipts on,” she said. “She did this play on words on the Wendy Williams Show. ‘I did not break up LisaRaye’s marriage.’ I was like, ‘No, b***h… No. I didn’t say that. I never said you broke up my marriage. That ain’t what I said.’ I’ma let her play on words with that but she might wanna come and see me. She might want to see me and tell me that face to face. I would accept that.”

LisaRaye added that’s the only way to bury the hatchet.

“Face to face and woman to woman,” she continued. “I was woman to woman about it when I stepped to her, so now she thinks I’m lying. I welcome you to come to me and tell me that in my face. Please and thank you. Yeah, let’s make that happen.”