Lizzo Has Been Accused of Stealing Lines For “Truth Hurts”

Lizzo Has Been Accused of Stealing Lines For “Truth Hurts”

Producer Justin Raisen has accused Lizzo of stealing the line “I just took a DNA test found out that I’m 100% that bitch,” which is featured in her top-charting hit “Truth Hurts.”

Raisen says that the catchy line was a collaborative effort between him, Lizzo, his brother Jeremiah Raisen, songwriter Jesse Saint John and songwriter Yves Rothman for a song called “Healthy.”

In an Instagram post, Raisen writes that they were not credited for their part.

He ended the post by saying that singer Mina Lioness for the meme that inspired the line.

Lizzo addressed Mina Lioness in a tweet saying that she actually did give credit to where it was due and the song was written in June.

Do you think the songs sound similar?