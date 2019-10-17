Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison on Thursday morning during a hearing at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Manhattan. Jones is a member of the Nine Trey Bloods and a focal point of the Tekashi 6ix9ine/Nine Trey court case.

In addition to the sentence, Jones will have five years of probation once he is released and will have to pay $10,000 in forfeiture.

Court documents state Jamel Jones was the highest rank of Nine Trey, the “Godfather,” and is associated with rapper Jim Jones, previously a member of the Byrdgang rap group. Complex details both Jones were recorded on a tapped call, which detailed how 6ix9ine should be “super-violated” for denouncing affiliation with the gang on The Breakfast Club.

In April, Mel pleaded guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses, which included trafficking heroin and fentanyl, along with selling to an undercover officer in November 2018.

The sentencing for Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently scheduled for December 18.