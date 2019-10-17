Nivea sat down with Vlad TV and spoke candidly about her baby with Lil Wayne and what it was like carrying his baby at the same time as Lauren London.

“While you guys were in a relationship, Wayne had two other children outside the relationship,” Vlad noted. The singer clarified that his oldest son was born before or during the beginning of their rekindled relationship.

She continued, “I found out the day I was confirmed pregnant with our son that he had another one three months ahead of me that should be expected three months ahead of ours. ‘I’m like wow.’ Then my mama died. So yeah, life,” she ended off with a lighter, humorous tone.

“Well, the other baby was with Lauren London,” the host clarified. “YES! I love you Lauren! Sorry I love her,” Nivea burst out before explaining how she felt about the rapper having two children outside of their engagement. “If this occurred before us and we’re now getting back together then why wouldn’t I accept that son if you’re telling me you want to marry me.”

But she did say the second baby is what ultimately led to them breaking up and calling the marriage a quits.

But it’s important to note that she is good friends with London now, and they grew close after sharing their similar experiences with Weezy.

Check out the clip below: