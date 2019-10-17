Viral R&B star Queen Naija gained prominence when she auditioned for season 8 of American Idol. She shortly gained millions of subscribers on YouTube and released her hit single “Medicine” in 2017.

Last year she released her second, chart-topping single “Karma” through Capitol Records and has been securing the bag performing at a slew of shows.

Two Bees TV caught up with the singer at the 2019 ONEMusic Festival and she talked about her wardrobe malfunction before the show, and how she balances being a mother and her career.

“Well for one I have help. I have a baby sitter.” Queen Naija said. “So you know it’s easier when I have to go to the studio and record music. Or sometimes I bring him with me and we just got a good support system and it helps.”

Check out the full clip below: