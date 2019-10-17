Rolling Loud makes for one of the best double entendres, whether you think of it as the highest grade ganja or literally rolling to a dope festival and hearing your favorite rappers live and in loud action!









For the first time since its inception in Miami, Rolling Loud finally touched down with the vibes in NYC! The entrance was decorated with palm trees to give us the Cali/Miami feels that most people are used to during festival season. Known for being held in the most tropical places, Rolling Loud decided to go in a different route by decorating the VIP section with the grime of NYC. Festival goers enjoyed subway turnstiles, fake rats and roaches as props to make us New Yorkers feel right at home.





Headlining acts included Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, Wu-Tang Clan and Lil Uzi Vert amongst the over 90 other artists that filled the two-day lineup. Of course, New York natives A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Sheck Wes and a slew of others also performed.







About three hours into Day 1, the news traveled that 22GZ, Casanova, Pop Smoke, Sheff G and Don Q were pulled from the lineup by NYPD. This was a bummer to most localists that were looking forward to seeing them, but that didn’t slow down the weekend of non-stop partying and mosh pits.









Rolling Loud had some pretty unique activations, including a Beauty Bar in VIP to keep your glam up to par throughout the weekend. Action Bronson’s ice cream shop and gaming booth was also a hit for gamers in the festival. Additionally, there were several photo ops with unique artsy installations throughout the festival.







The vibes were surprisingly cool, calm and swaggy — basically, it was just like us New Yorkers. Cheers to Rolling Loud for hosting a successful weekend in NYC. We’ll certainly welcome you again!







