Sada Baby Aiming to be Next Up After Almost Quitting Rap

Sada Baby Aiming to be Next Up After Almost Quitting Rap

It was not too long ago that Sada Baby was ready to quit rapping. Although the Detroit native had been chasing his dream for three years, he had yet to see the fruits of his labor. In 2016, he planned to walk on as a basketball player at Schoolcraft College in Livonia, MA. He enrolled and set on his pursuit, but would give music another chance. Sada Baby entered Imported from the D, a local rap competition in Detroit. The “Block Party” rapper won the competition after beating out 12 other rappers and it set the tone for the next three years.

Since 2016, Sada Baby has released four projects with a pending debut album on the way. He released Bartier Bounty, earlier this year under Asylum Records. He fed the streets with Whoop Tape most recently.

With lyrics like “I will do a Harlem Shake with the draco,” he captures the extroverted personality he possesses.

“Control the stage so good they comparing me to Elvis But I aint like that ni**a ’cause that ni**a ain’t never sell s**t.”

Sada Baby looks to carry the same torch as those before him. Detroit has a rich history in Hip-Hop. From Eminem to Trick Trick to Big Sean and Tee Grizzley, Detroit certainly holds its place when defining the culture.

The rapper also known as Skuba is also a friend and collaborator of Tee Grizzley. The Grizzley Gang team linked up for Sada’s most recent single, “Next Up.” The video helped Sada Baby earn his first plaque from Youtube as well. The Grizzley Gang looks to build on “Next Up” with Sada’s upcoming album currently in the works.