Three of the best rappers you can find in the Midwest, Saba, Smino and Noname, have teamed up to form the supergroup Ghetto Sage. They give you a taste of what they have to offer on their first single “Häagen Dazs.”
This release seems to point to a series of more on the way, possibly including an album.
You can check out the new release below.
Niggas deserve a classic so…🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/uwWW3Wjpnl
10/17 pic.twitter.com/iRnHjYIhc9
